Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say

This incident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities say a North Carolina trooper was shot while assisting a stranded motorist after the person he was helping took out a gun and fired at him.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap with the State Highway Patrol was shot at about 7:35 p.m. Monday while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 26. The motorist took out a gun, fired and hit Dunlap in the chest, according to First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said a round was stopped by Dunlap’s ballistic vest, and he was able to return fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WHNS.

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.(State Highway Patrol)

Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester.

In accordance with agency protocol, Knox said Dunlap has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic
Discarded fireworks ignite garage fire in Lee’s Summit
Discarded fireworks ignite garage fire in Lee’s Summit

Latest News

FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden hosts Swedish prime minister at White House in show of support for NATO bid
Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Virginia home by herself. She says...
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., as violence continues to mar July Fourth