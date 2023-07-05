Aging & Style
Streetcar service still down Wednesday, bus services stepping in

The streetcar in downtown Kansas City is still suspended Wednesday morning due to track repairs.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The streetcar in downtown Kansas City is still suspended Wednesday morning due to track repairs.

The repairs were required near the I-670 bridge on the line near Main Street and Truman Road North. RideKC bus service is being supplemented to adjust to this.

The RideKC bus bridge service will be every 10 to 15 minutes with approximately three to six buses on the route. Buses will stop at all of the designated and open streetcar stops regardless.

All of these changes were happening until midnight but we’ve heard no word on it being resolved yet.

The streetcar’s Twitter page wrote ‘We appreciate everyone’s patience” along with other information about getting to and from wherever riders need to by signing up for free text alerts with ride kc notify by texting streetcar to 816-685-8541 to subscribe.

The power and light northbound stop was closed all Tuesday evening so for northbound travel, riders are encouraged to use either the Kauffman Center or Metro Center northbound stops.

