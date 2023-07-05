Streetcar service still down Wednesday, bus services stepping in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The streetcar in downtown Kansas City is still suspended Wednesday morning due to track repairs.

The repairs were required near the I-670 bridge on the line near Main Street and Truman Road North. RideKC bus service is being supplemented to adjust to this.

The RideKC bus bridge service will be every 10 to 15 minutes with approximately three to six buses on the route. Buses will stop at all of the designated and open streetcar stops regardless.

🚨SERVICE ALERT🚨#kcstreetcar service is currently suspended for the duration of the day due to track repairs required near the vicinity of the I-670 bridge on the line near Main Street and Truman Road North. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/N7E2ylse0r — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) July 4, 2023

All of these changes were happening until midnight but we’ve heard no word on it being resolved yet.

The streetcar’s Twitter page wrote ‘We appreciate everyone’s patience” along with other information about getting to and from wherever riders need to by signing up for free text alerts with ride kc notify by texting streetcar to 816-685-8541 to subscribe.

The power and light northbound stop was closed all Tuesday evening so for northbound travel, riders are encouraged to use either the Kauffman Center or Metro Center northbound stops.

TRANSPORTATION UPDATE: Heading to the Stars and Stripes Picnic?

The @KCStreetcar will have @RideKC busses operating every 10-15 min until midnight. (FREE!) At @unionstationkc, riders can use the the bus bridge to access the stop. Please allow for extra transit time. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/unZzHheleV — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) July 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.