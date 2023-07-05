Stolen vehicle in Independence leads to chase that ends in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 1:16 p.m. Independence police responded to a call near Bass Pro Shop.

According to Independence police, there were reports of suspicious activity.

Shortly after, a stolen car led police on a short, high speed chase and ended in a crash near US 40 Highway and Noland Road.

Police say there were four occupants in the stolen car. Injuries were reported however there was no confirmation on how serious those inquires were.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.

