Severe weather hits metro following July 4th celebrations

Storms didn’t delay Independence Day celebrations across Kansas City but did leave behind damage in the early parts of Wednesday morning.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms didn’t delay Independence Day celebrations across Kansas City but did leave behind damage in the early parts of Wednesday morning.

Tens of thousands in the metro were left without power, and as of 7 a.m., nearly 6,000 Evergy customers in Kansas City, Missouri were still without power and 75% of the 55,204 customers impacted by last night’s overnight storm had been restored.

We’ll continue to keep you informed.

Evergy staff has not yet said when power will be restored to all of its customers but enables those interested to follow who is still affected by power outages on their outage map.

Some families in Independence woke up with branches and tree limbs covering roads, with winds over 50 miles per hour hitting the area. A KCTV5 crew spotted a tree that had fallen onto a vehicle in an Independence neighborhood.

You can download the KCTV5 Weather App for up-to-date forecasts and severe weather alerts.

