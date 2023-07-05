Royals place Greinke on injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

The Royals said the starter was placed on the injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis. He left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after experiencing discomfort in his throwing shoulder.

In a corresponding move, pitcher Dylan Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

Greinke has a record of 1-9 with a 5.44 ERA across 92.2 innings pitched this season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.