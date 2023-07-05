Aging & Style
Raytown police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing 77-year-old woman

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department issues an Endangered Silver Advisory for 77-year-old Soonza Kim who is diagnosed with short-term memory loss.

Police said Kim left her home at 9316 E. 69th Terrace in Raytown, Missouri, at 7:30 a.m. en route to Liberty, Missouri, but has not yet arrived there.

Kim is an Asian woman with a light complexion who is 5 feet one inch, 100 lbs with brown eyes and grey hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white pants.

Police are also looking for Kim’s vehicle, a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license plate number ND5Y7V. It is unknown which direction she may be traveling.

Anyone with information on Kim, her vehicle or her whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raytown Police Department at (816) 737-602.

