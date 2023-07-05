Aging & Style
Police searching for missing teens last seen in Lee’s Summit

17-year old Marshawn Gardner and 16-year-old Ian Winder were last seen near the 300 block of NE Gregory Blvd in Lee's Summit, Missouri.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marshawn Gardner, 17, and Ian Winder, 16, after they were last seen near the 300 bock of NE Gregory Blvd in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at around 11 a.m. yesterday.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

Gardner is a black teenager who is 5′8″, 135 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Crocs.

Winder is 6′0″ and 170 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Royals hoodie, checkered pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the teenagers should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 541-8017 or the3 TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

