Pleasant Hill eases water use restrictions during water emergency declaration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pleasant Hill Water eased some water restrictions after yesterday asking its 3,200 customers to restrict their discretionary water use until water tower levels increase to sustainable levels.

The city declared a water emergency declaration yesterday which included a boil advisory and phases of water use limitations/prohibitions. The boil advisory, put in place because of uneven amounts of pressure in certain areas of town, is still in effect.

Customers are advised to boil drinking water for three minutes before drinking.

Pleasant Hill Mayor John King has lifted the Phase II restrictions with the exception of commercial landscape watering. The Phase I residential restrictions, however, remain in place:

Phase I

A. The prohibition of lawn or garden watering by residents.

B. The limitation or prohibition of washing motor vehicles, boats or filling of swimming pools by any water user.

Phase II

A. The limitation, as the superintendent of public works, water/sewer division, shall determine, or the prohibition of water use by commercial carwashes and laundromats.

B. The limitation, as the superintendent of public works, water/sewer division, shall determine, or the prohibition of water use by industrial or commercial business establishments.

The City said customers who violate these restrictions will be issued a warning. If the customer continues to violate the usage guidelines after a warning, their water may be shut off until the emergency declaration is lifted.

The city said the purpose of these restrictions was to conserve water and safeguard drinking water quality.

“We do not take making this recommendation to the Mayor lightly,” the city said in a statement. “Our main goal was to continue to limit use to keep the system pressurized to avoid the need for a boil order and allow enough water being supplied by our secondary source to our customers for basic drinking water and sanitation.”

The city advised customers to continue monitoring the city’s social media pages and its website for more information.

