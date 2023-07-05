Aging & Style
Person shot in leg in KCMO due to possible celebratory gunfire

Generic image of an ambulance.
Generic image of an ambulance.(Storyblocks)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Celebratory gunfire may have led to a person being shot in the leg in KCMO on the Fourth of July.

Police are classifying the shooting as an aggravated assault. It happened at 7:25 p.m. in the 8700 block of N. Pamona.

That is in a residential area west of the Zona Rosa shopping area, on the other side of N. Congress Avenue.

The victim told police he was in the home’s backyard with three friends when he was suddenly shot in the leg.

He told police he didn’t know where the gunshot came from because of all the fireworks going off in the neighborhood at the time.

The victim is stable and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

There is no suspect information and no further details are available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
Headliner Casi Joy joins KCTV5 at Stars and Stripes Picnic
File image of some burgers on a grill.
Star-Spangled Banner, flyover kick off Fourth of July celebration at WWI Memorial
