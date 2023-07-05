Person shot in leg in KCMO due to possible celebratory gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Celebratory gunfire may have led to a person being shot in the leg in KCMO on the Fourth of July.

Police are classifying the shooting as an aggravated assault. It happened at 7:25 p.m. in the 8700 block of N. Pamona.

That is in a residential area west of the Zona Rosa shopping area, on the other side of N. Congress Avenue.

The victim told police he was in the home’s backyard with three friends when he was suddenly shot in the leg.

He told police he didn’t know where the gunshot came from because of all the fireworks going off in the neighborhood at the time.

The victim is stable and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

There is no suspect information and no further details are available.

