Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man killed after lawn mower falls on top of him, sheriff says

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.
When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.(Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office)
By Julianna Metdepenningen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A 70-year-old Michigan man is dead after becoming trapped underneath his lawn mower, officials said.

According to a news release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saturday afternoon for an accident involving a man and his lawn mower.

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under a large, zero-turn lawn mower.

Investigators believe Hall was using a tractor with a front-end loader to lift the front of the lawn mower, but the chain failed. The lawn mower then fell on top of Hall while he was underneath it.

First responders extracted Hall from under the lawn mower, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic
Generic.
1 dead, 1 stable following double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

A fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaced 12 units Wednesday morning.
Fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaces a dozen units
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter