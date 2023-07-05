Aging & Style
Lightning, tragedy strike Wamego family as community comes together in support

Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30, 2023.(GoFundMe)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - After lightning struck, so too did tragedy for one Wamego couple as they continue to recover while attempting to care for their farm.

Carolyn Campbell Schwartz says that her brother, Matt Campbell, and his wife, Jen, were both injured after lightning struck their farm. The couple had been walking their land as a storm set in on Friday, June 30, when Matt was struck by lightning and Jen was thrown by the force.

Campbell Schwartz said Jen was able to immediately start CPR and call 911. Matt now remains in critical but stable condition as the extent of his injuries remains to be seen. He did suffer a cardiac arrest as a result.

The Campbell family said that while Jen remained mostly unharmed, Matt’s injuries were significantly more severe.

As the owners of Woolly Bee Farm in Wamego, the pair, unfortunately, cannot continue to care for the business as medical bills are expected to make a significant financial impact.

Even with the community volunteering to support and care for the farm while the Campbells heal, the family said there will certainly be a loss of income without a full-time caretaker.

As such, the family said a GoFundMe has been created to help support the Campbells and Woolly Bee Farm as Jen continues to care for Matt and their three children.

In the meantime, the Campbell family, their friends and the community continue to maintain the work Matt and Jen have already put into the farm.

As of Wednesday, nearly $74,000 of the fundraiser’s $100,000 goal had been reached. To reach the GoFundMe, click HERE.

