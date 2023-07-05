Aging & Style
KU’s Daniels named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas. (KCTV) - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Daniels, who finished last season with a spectacular performance in a thrilling overtime loss in the Liberty Bowl, was one of four Jayhawks named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday along with running back Devin Neal, offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, and cornerback Cobee Bryant.

The junior quarterback from Lawndale, California, is the first Kansas player in the school’s history to be named preseason Offensive Player of the Year and just the second to be named a preseason individual award winner. In 2016, defensive end Dorance Armstrong was named the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The awards and all-conference teams were voted on by members of the media who cover the Big 12.

Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start in 2022 and put up 544 yards passing and six total touchdowns in the Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas in December and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection despite missing four games due to injury. Neal is the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the Big 12.

Incoming Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward was named the preseason Newcomer of the Year as he gets set for his first season with Kansas State. Following a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance, the Wildcats had four preseason All-Big 12 selections of their own, with fullback Ben Sinnott, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, kick/punt returner Phillip Brooks and defensive back Kobe Savage as K-State’s representatives.

KU and K-State’s four selections are tied for second-best behind only Texas (which had five).

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Kansas opens it season Sept. 1 against Missouri State. Kansas State opens its season on Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.

A full list of preseason teams can be found here.

