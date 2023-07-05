Aging & Style
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Concert-goers have a few things they’ll need to know all too well before heading to Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday night for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

The music mega-star’s gold rush of shows will begin each night at 6:30 p.m. and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued its Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve concert advisory tips for those heading to the show.

Those heading to Arrowhead who are ready for it before the show starts are allowed into the parking lot at 2:30 p.m. Parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ or else they’ll risk being the one to cause a delay entering the Truman Sports Complex. Guests parking nearby could be towed, so don’t blame me if you fail to heed this advice and wind up with a cruel summer night featuring a towed car.

READ MORE: It’s me, hi, I’m the wheat field: Taylor Swift portrait mowed into rural Missouri crop art

Those arriving or leaving in a getaway car are reminded by KCPD that there is no charge for those taking a rideshare or being dropped off and picked up at the Truman Sports Complex. Rideshare and drop-off vehicles are advised to enter Gate 2 off of Blue Ridge Cutoff and follow signage to drop off passengers in Lot J. After drop-off, those vehicles will exit at Gate 7.

Guest pick-up and rideshare vehicles can begin forming a line in Lot J at 9 p.m. following the same procedures as pre-concert.

READ MORE: Local shop goes dough-nuts for Taylor Swift

If you don’t have a ticket to the concert itself and are planning to just sit in the parking lot and listen, KCPD and the Chiefs issued a reminder to guests that they will not tolerate it and reserve the right to check with guests and make sure they have tickets at any time. Once Swift has taken the stage, guests will not be allowed to remain in the parking lots or outside the stadium.

Finally, police are requesting that when it’s time to go, those not attending the concert make an effort to use alternative routes and avoid driving near the area. Anyone driving near Arrowhead Stadium for unnecessary reasons will be the anti-hero in KCPD’s eyes, as the police said westbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed after the concert concludes, as will southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of I-70.

Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Raytown Road, and all traffic exiting Gate 4 will be directed westbound toward Ozark and Eastern.

