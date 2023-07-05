KCI reports first million-passenger month in nearly four years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Aviation Department reported its first million-passenger month for the Kansas City International Airport in nearly four years.

The Aviation Department said 1,025,128 passengers arrived and departed at KCI in May, a 15.6 percent increase from May of 2022, and the first million-passenger month for the airport since October 2019.

So far this year, passenger boardings are up 21.1 percent from the year prior and total passengers in and out of the airport -- a number that is currently at 4,376,937 -- is up 20.1 percent versus last year.

KCI said the number of peak-day scheduled departures for May was 144 and service has been offered for 48 nonstop markets.

