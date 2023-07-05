Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Crime Stoppers: Frank A. Gile

Frank A. Gile is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant for a Sex Offender Registration...
Frank A. Gile is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frank A. Gile, 51, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Gile’s last known address was in Grandview, Missouri.

Gile is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Butler has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms, hands, shoulders and back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic
Generic.
1 dead, 1 stable following double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

Topeka woman airlifted to hospital following Lafayette County crash
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
High-speed hit-and-run results in critical injuries for pedestrian
Pleasant Hill declared a water emergency declaration yesterday.
Pleasant Hill eases water use restrictions during water emergency declaration