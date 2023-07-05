KC Crime Stoppers: Frank A. Gile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frank A. Gile, 51, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Gile’s last known address was in Grandview, Missouri.

Gile is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Butler has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms, hands, shoulders and back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

