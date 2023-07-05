High-speed hit-and-run results in critical injuries for pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A high-speed hit-and-run crash just after midnight Wednesday resulted in critical injuries for a Kansas City, Missouri, pedestrian.

Police said it happened as a pedestrian was walking southbound on Linwood Boulevard just east of Benton Boulevard. KCPD said an unknown white vehicle traveling west on Linwood at a high rate of speed struck the pedestrian and continued driving.

The vehicle fled the scene west on Linwood after the crash at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.

KCPD said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

