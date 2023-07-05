Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Less humidity expected Thursday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stray shower or storm will pass through parts of the viewing area this afternoon, but most of the activity will wind down tonight. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Meanwhile, much needed relief from the heat and humidity returns. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low to middle 60s while high pressure slips in from the north, clearing out the clouds and keeping temperatures and humidity on the lower side for much of Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees. Friday is our next Weather Alert Day. Showers and storms could come in waves across the region from the start of the day, with another round returning by the afternoon and evening. There is still much to be ironed out before we are completely certain on the timing of those next rounds of rain. There is the potential some rain could arrive during the Taylor Swift concert, but other models suggest rain holding off until well after midnight. We also have the threat of seeing a few strong to severe storms forming with this next system. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats from these storms; the tornado risk remains very low at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic

Latest News

High pressure will slip in from the north, clearing out the clouds and keeping temperatures and...
FORECAST: Less humidity expected Thursday
FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday
FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday
FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday
Stars and Stripes Picnic forecast
FORECAST: Storms expected early Wednesday