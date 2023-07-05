FORECAST: Less humidity expected Thursday

A stray shower or storm will pass through parts of the viewing area this afternoon, but most of the activity will wind down tonight. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Meanwhile, much needed relief from the heat and humidity returns. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low to middle 60s while high pressure slips in from the north, clearing out the clouds and keeping temperatures and humidity on the lower side for much of Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees. Friday is our next Weather Alert Day. Showers and storms could come in waves across the region from the start of the day, with another round returning by the afternoon and evening. There is still much to be ironed out before we are completely certain on the timing of those next rounds of rain. There is the potential some rain could arrive during the Taylor Swift concert, but other models suggest rain holding off until well after midnight. We also have the threat of seeing a few strong to severe storms forming with this next system. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats from these storms; the tornado risk remains very low at this time.

