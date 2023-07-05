FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front and low-pressure system moved through the viewing region earlier this morning bringing in copious amounts of showers and thunderstorms. Several storm reports talked about downed trees and tree limbs from Leavenworth County all the way over to Johnson in Jackson Counties. Wind gusts were registered up to 70 mph. Now, steady showers in a few thunderboomers will roll through the morning finally beginning to fizzle out by late morning. We are still not out of the woods for scattered storms into the afternoon. We anticipate a few isolated storms to re-develop mainly to our southern counties by 3 or 4 o’clock. There is a small threat of severe weather during this time so please take caution. Temperatures will remain below average in the lower 80s thanks to the passing of this cold front clear skies and ideal temperatures are expected for Thursday as we move in between wet weather systems.

But by Friday afternoon, showers and storms rebuild and will continue into Saturday early morning. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible with yet again damaging wind and hail being the major concern. The storms will move out by late morning Saturday and clear skies are expected for the rest of the weekend with temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. By next week, partly sunny skies will be more common than wet weather chances along with temperatures rebounding back to the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.