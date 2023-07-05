Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fireworks in a trash can displaced family in late night fire

Fireworks in a trash can displaced family in late night fire
Fireworks in a trash can displaced family in late night fire(SOURCE)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Firefighters from Olathe battled a house fire near 172nd Terrace & Brougham Drive around 10:30 p.m. July 4.

No injuries were reported however the home did incur major damage.

Investigators say discarded fireworks in an outdoor trash can started the fire.

From the outside, the damage appeared confined to the exterior. But, when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof as the flames climbed into the attic.

The Red Cross stepped in to help the displaced family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic
Generic.
1 dead, 1 stable following double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday
FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday
FORECAST: A break in heat with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday
Jared Koller, Greg Payne toss a football with some young fans
Jared Koller, Greg Payne toss a football with some young fans