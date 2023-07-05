Fireworks in a trash can displaced family in late night fire

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Firefighters from Olathe battled a house fire near 172nd Terrace & Brougham Drive around 10:30 p.m. July 4.

No injuries were reported however the home did incur major damage.

Investigators say discarded fireworks in an outdoor trash can started the fire.

From the outside, the damage appeared confined to the exterior. But, when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof as the flames climbed into the attic.

The Red Cross stepped in to help the displaced family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.