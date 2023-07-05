Fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaces a dozen units

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaced a dozen units Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call for a residential fire at the complex at 8:35 a.m. and responded to the area of the 7900 block of NE Flintlock Road. When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire was showing and the Kansas City Fire Department said it began an offensive interior attack.

Evacuation of the complex was in progress and primary and secondary searches confirmed a full evacuation.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported and several pets were found and secured safely.

KCFD said the fire was contained to one apartment and part of the attic, but water damage was sustained to multiple units and at least 12 apartments are being displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

