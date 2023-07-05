Aging & Style
Deer rescued from window well by KCFD

By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday afternoon the Kansas City Fire Department was notified of a small fawn that had fallen into the window well of a northland home.

The fawn was recovered safely and released back into the wild by KCFD Rescue 1, per the report. Its mother was waiting across the street following the rescue.

