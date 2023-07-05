Deer rescued from window well by KCFD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday afternoon the Kansas City Fire Department was notified of a small fawn that had fallen into the window well of a northland home.

The fawn was recovered safely and released back into the wild by KCFD Rescue 1, per the report. Its mother was waiting across the street following the rescue.

KCPD Fawn Rescue (Free to use)

