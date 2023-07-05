Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hold up, plans have changed for Beyonce’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues,” GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced the Kansas City stop for Queen B has been moved from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the stadium’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

Kansas City will be one of 41 stops on her “Renaissance” World Tour.

Other concerts taking place at Arrowhead include Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on July 7-8, Ed Sheeran on Aug. 5, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Aug. 19.

