Charcoal grill sets house on fire in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A charcoal grill set a house on fire in Lee’s Summit this Fourth of July.

According to the fire department, it happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of SE Seattle Slew Drive.

Multiple people called, saying the covered patio and house were on fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the back of the single story house when crews arrived.

All the people who live there had already made their way outside.

The fire spread from the covered patio, into the attic, and then through a part of the roof.

Firefighters knocked the fire down on the patio as crews went inside to deal with the fire in the attic. A search of the house confirmed that all humans and pets had made it outside.

The fire was under control by about 2:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire.

The fire department said the fire started due to lit charcoal grill that was too close to a covered patio. It was ”either too close to the wall or ash from the grill ignited materials under the grill,” the fire department said.

Before you begin your holiday cookout... pic.twitter.com/zEusWE8XcO — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) June 30, 2023

