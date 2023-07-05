Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating death near D Highway and 215th Street

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in rural Belton Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating near D Highway just north of 215th Street. D Highway will be closed between 203rd Street and 215th Street until further notice.

Authorities tweeted the investigation was happening at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies are currently on scene of a death investigation on D Highway just north of 215th Street in rural Belton.

