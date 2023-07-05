Aging & Style
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating death near D Highway and 215th Street

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a death in rural Belton, Missouri,...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in rural Belton Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating near D Highway just north of 215th Street. D Highway will be closed between 203rd Street and 215th Street until further notice.

Authorities tweeted the investigation was happening at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as new information becomes available.

