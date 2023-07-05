Beyonce’s Renaissance World tour stop in Kansas City rescheduled to Oct. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Beehive wakes up to sad news Wednesday morning. Beyonce’s Renaissance World tour stop, originally scheduled for Monday, September 18 has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 1.

According to a tweet from the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the tour stop was rescheduled due to “production logistics and scheduling issues”.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new October date. Fans can take delight in knowing that this now makes her Kansas City stop the last show of the tour.

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the September 18th Kansas City stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been rescheduled to October 1st. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket… pic.twitter.com/3u9hi6VGxO — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) July 5, 2023

Beyonce’ released her Renaissance album in late July of 2022. The album received four Grammy awards including, best dance album, making Beyonce’ the most awarded artist in history.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off in early May, with the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden.

