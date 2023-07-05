Child found safe soon after Amber Alert is issued out of St. Louis County

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening out of Breckenridge Hills, Missouri, which is within St. Louis County.

Missourians living within Troop C’s coverage area likely received a WEA alert on their phones.

Little information was made available.

The authorities were looking for a white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown license plate.

A short time later, the authorities said the child had been found. The child is safe and wasn’t hurt.

Creve Coeur police located the child.

No further details are available.

