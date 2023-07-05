After a hospital closure, KC-based company provides ultrasounds in Audrain County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last year, a hospital in the rural area of Mexico, Missouri, closed, forcing residents to drive over 30 miles to receive diagnostic care such as imaging.

Rural hospitals are closing rapidly around the country. Since 2005, nearly 200 rural hospitals were forced to close and another 600 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. In Missouri, 27 of its 57 rural hospitals are at rick of closing — with eight hospitals at an immediate risk for closure.

A Kansas-City-based company is attempting to fill the diagnostic care gap in Audrain County, Missouri, after the closure of the Mexico hospital by offering ultrasound procedures at the health department twice a week.

“With the closing of the hospital, it really puts a strain on an already strained healthcare system in Audrain County,” said Craig Brace, the Audrain County Health Department Administrator said. “Having this service back in the county will definitely help ease the burden both the medical community and the residents feel when it comes to providing a form of healthcare that is currently lacking but crucially needed.”

New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics will visit the health department every Wednesday and Friday to offer ultrasounds procedures such as echocardiograms, thyroid exams, OB/GYN exams and vascular studies. Appointments for the service will need to be set up through a resident’s primary care physician.

No appointment are offered on the Fridays that the Women’s, Infants and Children’s program is at the health department.

The exam will take place in an enclosed exam room set up to house the portable unit, the technician and the patient.

Diagnostic care such as imaging is vital to the health care process because a diagnosis is the first step in treating conditions, according to a press release from New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics. Without a diagnosis, the patient will still have the condition, they just won’t have access to care to treat the condition.

“Expanding and improving access to care in situations like this is why we founded New Frontier, and we can’t thank the health department enough for making this service available to its residents,” Blackwood said. “We both believe in the protection of our patients and, especially with Audrain County losing its only hospital with these services last year, we feel it’s a very important relationship with ACHD we are proud to be a part of.”

