Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

After a hospital closure, KC-based company provides ultrasounds in Audrain County

KC-based company New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics is offering ultrasound procedures and...
KC-based company New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics is offering ultrasound procedures and diagnostic care in Audrain County after their hospital closed last year.(Live 5)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last year, a hospital in the rural area of Mexico, Missouri, closed, forcing residents to drive over 30 miles to receive diagnostic care such as imaging.

Rural hospitals are closing rapidly around the country. Since 2005, nearly 200 rural hospitals were forced to close and another 600 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. In Missouri, 27 of its 57 rural hospitals are at rick of closing — with eight hospitals at an immediate risk for closure.

A Kansas-City-based company is attempting to fill the diagnostic care gap in Audrain County, Missouri, after the closure of the Mexico hospital by offering ultrasound procedures at the health department twice a week.

“With the closing of the hospital, it really puts a strain on an already strained healthcare system in Audrain County,” said Craig Brace, the Audrain County Health Department Administrator said. “Having this service back in the county will definitely help ease the burden both the medical community and the residents feel when it comes to providing a form of healthcare that is currently lacking but crucially needed.”

New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics will visit the health department every Wednesday and Friday to offer ultrasounds procedures such as echocardiograms, thyroid exams, OB/GYN exams and vascular studies. Appointments for the service will need to be set up through a resident’s primary care physician.

No appointment are offered on the Fridays that the Women’s, Infants and Children’s program is at the health department.

The exam will take place in an enclosed exam room set up to house the portable unit, the technician and the patient.

Diagnostic care such as imaging is vital to the health care process because a diagnosis is the first step in treating conditions, according to a press release from New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics. Without a diagnosis, the patient will still have the condition, they just won’t have access to care to treat the condition.

“Expanding and improving access to care in situations like this is why we founded New Frontier, and we can’t thank the health department enough for making this service available to its residents,” Blackwood said. “We both believe in the protection of our patients and, especially with Audrain County losing its only hospital with these services last year, we feel it’s a very important relationship with ACHD we are proud to be a part of.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic
Generic.
1 dead, 1 stable following double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

A fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaced 12 units Wednesday morning.
Fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaces a dozen units
KCI reports first million-passenger month in nearly four years
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting
1 child, 1 adult drown at two Missouri lakes on Fourth of July