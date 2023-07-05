Aging & Style
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th

Wichita police said the child was watching fireworks and playing with neighbors when she felt the injury.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a four-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm on the Fourth of July. Police said officers were working on an investigation at a different hospital when they learned about the child’s injuries.

Police said the girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her right arm. She is in stable condition and awaiting surgery.

Through their investigation, police learned that around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Pattie Street, the child was watching fireworks and playing with neighbors when she received the injury to her arm. At the hospital, medical personnel determined a bullet had struck her arm and required surgery.

Police said the Injury appeared to be from a stray bullet strike.

“WPD wants to reiterate the severity of the consequences when shooting a firearm into the air. The outcome of this incident could’ve been much worse than what had happened to this child, who was enjoying the festivities of the 4th of July,” said the Wichita Police Department in a release. “This reckless behavior exhibits a lack of regard for human life.”

Police are asking for anyone with any additional information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

