1 dead, 1 critical following double shooting in KCMO

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that on the Fourth of July.

At 11:07 p.m., the police notified the media it had taken place in the 8500 block of Woodland Ave.

One person was killed and another was critically injured.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

No further information is available at this time.

