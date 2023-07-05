1 dead, 1 critical following double shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that on the Fourth of July.

At 11:07 p.m., the police notified the media it had taken place in the 8500 block of Woodland Ave.

One person was killed and another was critically injured.

No further information is available at this time.

