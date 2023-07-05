1 child, 1 adult drown at two Missouri lakes on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A St. Joseph man drowned in Smithville Lake on July 4.

It happened at 6:30 in the evening at Little Platte Swim Beach. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 22-year-old Carlos Antonio was swimming and walked off a ledge in the water and never resurfaced. His body was released to forensics, and family was notified.

Also Tuesday, around the same time, a 6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Missouri drowned at Lake of the Ozarks. It happened at the 65-mile mark of the main channel at Lick Creek Cove.

The boy was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water onto a lily pad, went below the water, and did not resurface.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

