Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

VIDEO: Georgia deputy pulls driver from burning car

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a driver’s life after a fiery crash.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor coming to a woman’s rescue Saturday evening. The deputy got called to Highway 46 on a report that a car had gone off the road and into the woods, WTOC reports.

Body camera footage shows when Taylor arrived, there were smoke and flames under the woman’s car. The deputy smashed the window and told the driver to get out.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, whose name has not been released, was having a medical emergency and seemed groggy when Taylor tried to help her.

Taylor quickly pulled the woman out of the car, getting her to safety before it fully caught fire. The rescue and fire happened in less than five minutes.

While Taylor shied away from the attention, Candler County Sheriff John Miles spoke about the deputy’s heroic efforts.

“Sgt. Taylor responded the way we hope we all would respond to a critical situation just like that,” Miles said. “People were able to see the job Sgt. Taylor did and the kind of work first responders do all the time.”

Thanks to Taylor’s quick response, the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police identify 26-year-old man fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in KCMO
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Brandon Lee Young.
Florissant man arrested after mass shooting at Kansas nightclub
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
4 injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire

Latest News

A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July...
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with walk reclaiming parade route
Betty and Jerry Huffman celebrated their 60 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows....
Couple married 60 years celebrate true love with vow renewal
Married couple of 60 years credits togetherness for lasting love
Texas man, 25, recovering in hospital after 8-year disappearance