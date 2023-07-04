Temporary bans on fireworks in 2 Missouri cities are lifted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A temporary ban on fireworks in two Missouri cities due to dangerous dry conditions have now been lifted.

People in Clinton and Chillicothe will now be able to fire off their personal fireworks for the Fourth of July, which means even more traffic at fireworks stands across the metro.

On Monday, there were a lot of people getting some last minute fireworks at tents on both sides of the state line.

Both Pat Riot’s Fireworks off Merriam Lane in Kansas City, Kansas, and Honest John’s Fireworks in Riverside, Missouri, had a number of customers trying to get their hands on their favorite types of fireworks.

The operators of both tents said business this year has been good.

“Sales have been okay,” said Amy Ritter, of Honest John’s Fireworks. “We are really lucky we have great families that come in and purchase things that they know are safe for their children. And so, sales are pretty good.”

Christian Jones, the president of Pat Riot’s Fireworks, said, “I’m not the economic expert here, but it feels like inflation. Maybe the day of the week, more people at the lake, getting out of COVID, maybe there is more people traveling. I’m not sure, but it’s a good year overall. Definitely not quite as good as last year.”

Both tent operators said tomorrow, July 4, will be the main day of madness for firework sales.

They encourage people to come earlier in the day to get fireworks tomorrow to avoid waiting in long lines.

