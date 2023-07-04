Aging & Style
Sparks fly: Report says Missouri spends most on fireworks

According to LendingTree, Missouri imports the highest value of fireworks per person
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Celebrating America, in the heart America.

A Fourth of July staple, fireworks, has proven to be popular in the Midwest -- specifically in Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

According to LendingTree, Missouri imports the highest value of fireworks per person heading into the holiday. The Show-Me state imported $125.8 million in fireworks last year alone, which translates to $20.40 per resident.

The next closest on the list was nearly half per resident in Nebraska, with $11.83.

Kansas came in third, with $10.70 per resident.

Tennessee exports the highest value of fireworks, accounting for $3.2 million of the $8 million (or 39.5%) in the United States.

Founding Father John Adams predicted the popularity of fireworks.

In a letter to his wife Abigail dated July 3, 1776, he said commemoration of America’s independence “ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

