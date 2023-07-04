Pleasant Hill issues water emergency, conservation ‘critically important’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pleasant Hill is under a Phase I and Phase II water emergency declaration after issues were found in a pump station that distributes the city’s water.

The problem was first reported on July 3. The city attempted to avoid a water emergency by initiating “voluntary water conservation,” but “levels in the water tower have dropped enough that the emergency declaration is necessary.”

According to the City of Pleasant Hill’s Facebook page, they expect to be able to fill the tower overnight. Heavy water consumption on the 4th of July holiday may result in a boil order if the city’s system loses pressure and cannot maintain safe drinking water standards.

Sec. 48-52. - Water use limitations during water emergency.

The following uses of water shall be limited or prohibited during any water emergency and the specific limitations or prohibitions adopted shall be stated in any declaration of water emergency as provided in section 48-51:

Phase I A. The prohibition of lawn or garden watering by residents. B. The limitation or prohibition of washing motor vehicles, boats or filling of swimming pools by any water user.

Phase II A. The limitation, as the superintendent of public works, water/sewer division, shall determine, or the prohibition of water use by commercial carwashes and laundromats. B. The limitation, as the superintendent of public works, water/sewer division, shall determine, or the prohibition of water use by industrial or commercial business establishments.



Residents who are found in violation of the water use restrictions will be issued a warning. If they do not comply with the warning by stopping or reducing water usage, their water will be shut off by the city until the emergency is lifted.

WATER RESTICTION UPDATE 7/4/2023 5:55 AM: Water conservation will be CRITICALLY important today in order to maintain... Posted by City of Pleasant Hill, Missouri Government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Please continue to monitor the city’s social media (@pleasanthillmo) and website at www.pleasanthill.com for more information.

