One person dead after motorcycle and boat trailer crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person left dead after a motorcycle and boat-trailer collision on Tuesday, July 4.

KCPD met with the Shoal Creek police department to respond to a crash near Northeast Cookingham Drive and Northeast Reinking Road.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado pulling a Sting Ray boat was traveling west on NE Cookingham and was turning right onto NE Reinking Road.

A white and red Honda Valkyrie was also traveling west on NE Cookingham. The driver of the Honda attempted to avoid the boat and trailer, which was still on NE Cookingham.

The motorcyclist laid his motorcycle down and slid under the right side of the trailer, hiting the boat and trailer.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy were not injured in the collision.

At 3:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

We will continue to bring you the latest updates on this story as it unfolds.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.