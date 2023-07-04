Aging & Style
Local lawn care company prepared WWI grounds

One local lawn company, CMJ Lawn, was hard at work and has been preparing the WWI Museum and Memorial grounds for this year’s Stars & Stripes Picnic for months
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local company was hard at work and has been preparing the WWI Museum and Memorial grounds for this year’s Stars and Stripes Picnic for months.

People are going to be looking to the sky, but it takes a lot to make that lawn look impeccable. The grounds open at 3 p.m. Tuesday and crews were working in the early hours Monday for the last touches.

“We can say that we take care of this place,” said CMJ Manager Noah Hensley. “It means a lot to the city, to the country as well, veterans all over the place and families.”

Big events like the NFL Draft, the Memorial Day festivities, and the 4th of July Stars and Stripes Picnic are cause for longer days. CMJ Supervisor JJ Johnson said, “We had a lot of 20-hour days, a lot of long days, all the crews came in day in and day out to get ready for the Memorial Day celebration down here because we know it’s a big one for Kansas City and we had to get this place perfect for everybody.”

CMJ, workers cut, trim, whack, and clear pathways in the early morning heat. Hensley said they take pride in the work because first impressions are big for them, especially at an iconic location in the city.

“If we show up wearing nice, clean clothes, clean trucks, clean mowers, it makes us feel good. It makes other people look like, ‘Okay, who is this,’ he said. “I feel like that separates us from a lot of different companies.”

They ran into some challenges though with the NFL Draft being in town.

“A lot of the tents had those nails to hold them down so the wind wouldn’t blow them away and they just threw them right through our irrigation lines. We’d fix a break and then 10 feet down the same line, there would be another break, another 10 feet, another 10 feet, another 10 feet, and so there was probably around 20 mainline breaks,” said Johnson.

But still – the work is being done to make it look like those challenges never even happened.

“We’re glad we can be a local business and make this place perfect for all of the veterans and everybody out there that wants to celebrate the holiday and come out here and check out the grounds,” said Johnson.

