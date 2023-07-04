Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: KCTV5 broadcasts from the Stars and Stripes Picnic

File - Final preparations were underway Monday for Kansas City’s official Independence Day...
File - Final preparations were underway Monday for Kansas City’s official Independence Day celebration at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the Stars and Stripes Picnic at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. That includes a special 90-minute broadcast from 9:00-10:30 p.m., which will include the entire 20-minute fireworks show!

Read this for more details regarding parking, food and scheduling: Kansas City’s Fireworks Show: Here’s everything you need to know

You can also click here for a look at today’s forecast. Long story short: Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower and middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. UV rays will be very high, with a sunburn time of around 35 to 40 minutes. Do not forget to apply sunscreen! A storm system will interact with our region tonight, but it shouldn’t affect the firework festivities. By 10:30 or 11:00 p.m., storm activity is expected to start up north and move into the metro area by early Wednesday morning.

For updates and a look at the sights and sounds, below is a collection of social media posts from throughout the day.

1:40 p.m.

We hope to see you this evening at the Stars and Stripes Picnic! 🎇🇺🇸 STORY: https://tinyurl.com/4y8wfcyy

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Kansas City's Fireworks Show: Here's everything you need to know
One local lawn care company, CMJ Lawn, was hard at work and has been preparing the WWI Museum...
