KCPD investigating city's 100th homicide of the year

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide this Fourth of July.

It is the 100th homicide so far this year, too.

According to the police, it happened in the 14300 block of E. U.S. 40 Highway.

It appears to be in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of S. Noland Road and 40 Highway, on a border between Independence and KCMO.

There is a church, a grocery store, a gas station, a fast food restaurant, and other businesses in the area.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more.

