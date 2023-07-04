KC Streetcar suspends services during 4th of July due to track repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is currently suspending services for the day on Tuesday, July 4, due to track repairs.

The repairs were required near the I-670 bridge on the line near Main Street and Truman Road North.

KC Streetcar service is being supplemented with RideKC Bus service, that will be free to the public.

According to a press release, the RideKC Bus bridge service will be every 10 to 15 minutes with approximately three to six buses on the route until midnight. Buses will stop at all designed streetcar stops.

For those heading to the Stars and Stripes picnic at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, you can utilize the RideKC bus bridge to get to the Union Station streetcar stop.

🚨SERVICE ALERT🚨#kcstreetcar service is currently suspended for the duration of the day due to track repairs required near the vicinity of the I-670 bridge on the line near Main Street and Truman Road North. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/N7E2ylse0r — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) July 4, 2023

