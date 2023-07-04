FORECAST: Humid conditions for Fourth of July evening, chance of overnight scattered storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another steamy day overall with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s, but there is some relief on the way!

An air quality warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m.

If you are part of the sensitive group to pollutants, please limit time outdoors. If you are heading out for the Stars and Stripes Picnic, make sure to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes, as it is hot!

As the sun slowly sets, the temperatures will slowly decrease only into the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, a cold front will move through the area bringing a chance for strong-to-severe storms to the area.

A marginal risk is in effect for the entire region overnight with the main threats for gusty winds, small hail, lighting, and heavy rainfall. The storms move in to the far north and western counties around 10-11 p.m. They will enter the metro around 1-2 a.m.

Showers and storms will still be around the area as you wake up and head to work tomorrow so have the umbrella close. By Wednesday night, the risk for strong to severe storms appears again with slight risk south of I-70 — level 2 out of 5.

The main threats are strong winds, hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. Behind this front, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs tomorrow in the upper 70s low and 80s!

Humidity will be lower on Thursday with comfy temperatures. Heading into the weekend, we will experience a slow climb to the upper 80s with another chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday.

