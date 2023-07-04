FORECAST: Clear skies for the 4th holiday, scattered storms after midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, high-pressure exits to the Tennessee River Valley, and the area of low pressure with its warm front that was concentrated further south begins to lift into the central plains. At the same time a cold front dips from the pacific west into Nebraska. Both the storm systems converge together and will pass through the Missouri River Valley tonight. in the meantime, a southerly flow takes over this afternoon, which will allow heat and humidity to rise. Afternoon temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies will be common throughout the day side. UV rays will be very high with a burn time expected around 35 to 40 minutes, so please do not forget to apply sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors. By tonight, the storm system interacts with our region. The good news is that it should not affect your firework festivities. However, by 10:30 or 11 tonight, storm activity will begin to develop towards north, and western counties, and track through the metro by early Wednesday morning.

A severe weather threat is likely, and a slight risk area for severe storms is in effect for the region. The potential for damaging wind and hail is moderate with tornado development on the low side. Please take this into consideration for any early morning commuting Wednesday morning. Clear and cooler conditions are likely as we move it to Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday with temperatures expected to reach the lower 80s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.

A new storm system will re-develop Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a marginal risk for severe weather. Once we move into Saturday afternoon, partly sunny skies will be more likely with a few isolated chances for showers through the rest of the weekend. Partly sunny skies will be more common than wet weather next week with temperatures back to seasonal featured in the upper 80s.

