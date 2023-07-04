Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Clear skies for the 4th holiday, scattered storms after midnight

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, high-pressure exits to the Tennessee River Valley, and the area of low pressure with its warm front that was concentrated further south begins to lift into the central plains. At the same time a cold front dips from the pacific west into Nebraska. Both the storm systems converge together and will pass through the Missouri River Valley tonight. in the meantime, a southerly flow takes over this afternoon, which will allow heat and humidity to rise. Afternoon temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies will be common throughout the day side. UV rays will be very high with a burn time expected around 35 to 40 minutes, so please do not forget to apply sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors. By tonight, the storm system interacts with our region. The good news is that it should not affect your firework festivities. However, by 10:30 or 11 tonight, storm activity will begin to develop towards north, and western counties, and track through the metro by early Wednesday morning.

A severe weather threat is likely, and a slight risk area for severe storms is in effect for the region. The potential for damaging wind and hail is moderate with tornado development on the low side. Please take this into consideration for any early morning commuting Wednesday morning. Clear and cooler conditions are likely as we move it to Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday with temperatures expected to reach the lower 80s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.

A new storm system will re-develop Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a marginal risk for severe weather. Once we move into Saturday afternoon, partly sunny skies will be more likely with a few isolated chances for showers through the rest of the weekend. Partly sunny skies will be more common than wet weather next week with temperatures back to seasonal featured in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police identify 26-year-old man fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in KCMO
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Brandon Lee Young.
Florissant man arrested after mass shooting at Kansas nightclub
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
4 injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire

Latest News

FORECAST: Clear skies for the 4th holiday, scattered storms after midnight
Toasty temperatures invaded Monday afternoon, with most of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
FORECAST: Hot temperatures for Fourth of July, air quality alerts in place
Toasty temperatures invaded Monday afternoon, with most of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 7/3
FORECAST: Muggy conditions return Monday afternoon for Kansas City area