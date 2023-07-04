Fireworks sales are back with a bang in Shawnee, Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - For the first time in years, Shawnee is allowing the sale and use of fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Fatt Daddy Fireworks, which is in Shawnee, was bustling on Monday.

“Business has been great this season,” said Chris Blevins, the owners. “It’s been an overwhelming response in Shawnee. A lot of people are very excited.”

The owner said business was booming due to new rules that residents to buy and set off fireworks with city limits.

“Now that they’re able to actually shoot fireworks in Shawnee, I’ve seen a major uproar of people getting their artillery,” Blevins said. “Sll the pretty stuff that people enjoy, that people have not been able to do.”

Blevins owns two other stands and said he jumped at the opportunity to set up shop in Shawnee.

“Over at my Merriam store, we had so many people that were from Shawnee, from Johnson County because it wasn’t allowed,” Blevins said. “The city of Shawnee has been great for us. The fire marshal’s office has been fantastic. The fire marshal’s family themselves comes shop here. So, we’re very glad to be a part of Shawnee, Kansas.”

There was a steady flow of people coming in and out of the stand, stocking up on their favorite fireworks. One customer said it was nice to see firework stands in the area, once again.

“When I was growing up, they had a firework stand. So, yeah. It was sad when they banned it,” one customer said. “Everyone gets excited. You’re only able to do this once a year.”

Blevins said he lights up when he sees customers walk in with a smile and walk out with an even bigger one.

“It warms my heart, because I grew up with fireworks,” said Blevins. “Ever since I was a little tyke, all I did was be obsessed with fireworks.”

With Blevins being in the firework business for years, he said he knows both how fun they can be and how dangerous they can be.

“We make sure we hand select all of our inventory,” he said. “Everything we have in our tent, I’ve personally shot off and done myself. So, if I don’t like it or it’s dangerous, I don’t carry it in my store.”

Fireworks can be set off throughout the entire city of Shawnee, Kansas, until 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Other locations selling fireworks can be found on the city’s website by clicking here.

Also on KCTV5.com:

Leave it to the pros: where to enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

Can you set off fireworks in your city? Depends on where you live.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.