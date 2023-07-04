Aging & Style
The economic impact of Taylor Swift coming to KC

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big week for Taylor Swift fans in Kansas City!

Swift will be taking the stage at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday night.

While the wait is almost over, local businesses are already starting the fun, offering Taylor Swift inspired items and activities.

Visit KC is estimating the direct economic impact from the two Taylor Swift shows this weekend will be $46 million for the Kansas City metro. That includes everything from lodging, to dining and transportation, to retail and recreation.

Dolce Bakery is one of the businesses cashing in on the extra revenue this week.

They’re offering Eras cakes shaped like hearts. There’s a different version for each of Swift’s 10 albums. So far, they’ve already received 500 orders for the cakes.

Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Cussen said this feels like its own holiday.

“Showing up alongside life’s celebrations is really what we do best,” Cussen said. “This is really just another opportunity to do that.”

They’re accepting orders for the cakes through midnight Wednesday, and they will be available for pickup Friday and Saturday.

If you’re seeing red because you were unable to get your hands on tickets to the concert, there’s a Taylor Swift inspired laser show concert going on at Union Station Thursday, Friday and Saturday. To find tickets, click here.

