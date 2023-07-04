Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.(Union20 / Wikipedia via MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police identify 26-year-old man fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in KCMO
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
4 injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members