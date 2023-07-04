Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Discarded fireworks ignite garage fire in Lee’s Summit

Discarded fireworks ignite garage fire in Lee’s Summit
Discarded fireworks ignite garage fire in Lee’s Summit(Live 5/File)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 11 p.m. Monday the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 Block of NW Thoreau Circle.

The call initially came in as an automatic fire alarm until residents confirmed a fire in their garage.

When crews arrived, there was a fire in the garage of a two-story home. Everyone got outside safely. The owner had opened the garage to remove the cars and attempted to fight the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, and the incident was under control in about 15 minutes.

The fire originated in a trash can, caused by improperly discarded fireworks debris. The fireworks were being used shortly before the fire. There was no smoke or fire damage beyond the garage.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department reminds everyone to wet down their fireworks debris this Fourth of July and keep it in a separate container outside of the home. They warn placing it among other trash could cause serious injury from unwanted fire.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police identify 26-year-old man fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in KCMO
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Brandon Lee Young.
Florissant man arrested after mass shooting at Kansas nightclub
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
4 injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire

Latest News

FORECAST: Clear skies for the 4th holiday, scattered storms after midnight
FORECAST: Clear skies for the 4th holiday, scattered storms after midnight
FORECAST: Clear skies for the 4th holiday, scattered storms after midnight
A temporary ban on fireworks in two Missouri cities due to dangerous dry conditions have now...
Temporary bans on fireworks in 2 Missouri cities are lifted
Preps underway for Stars and Stripes Picnic, KC’s official Independence Day celebration