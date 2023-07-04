Discarded fireworks ignite garage fire in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 11 p.m. Monday the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 Block of NW Thoreau Circle.

The call initially came in as an automatic fire alarm until residents confirmed a fire in their garage.

When crews arrived, there was a fire in the garage of a two-story home. Everyone got outside safely. The owner had opened the garage to remove the cars and attempted to fight the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, and the incident was under control in about 15 minutes.

The fire originated in a trash can, caused by improperly discarded fireworks debris. The fireworks were being used shortly before the fire. There was no smoke or fire damage beyond the garage.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department reminds everyone to wet down their fireworks debris this Fourth of July and keep it in a separate container outside of the home. They warn placing it among other trash could cause serious injury from unwanted fire.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.