Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Aging & Style: Staying safe around Fourth of July fireworks

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fireworks sales are expected to reach record levels this holiday season, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

However, safety experts urge caution. The explosive devices can be extremely dangerous or even deadly.

In this week’s Aging & Style segment, we’re telling you what you need to know about fireworks in order to stay safe this Independence Day.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
4 injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire
FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
A shooting near the intersection of 113th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard left a man in...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in KCMO
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
With fireworks displays happening in nearly every city, there will be no shortage of free...
Leave it to the pros: where to enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

Latest News

Safety experts urge caution. The explosive devices can be extremely dangerous or even deadly.
Aging & Style: Staying safe around Fourth of July fireworks
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time for raising awareness about the...
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time for raising awareness about the...
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
Aging & Style: Finding your 'season'
Aging & Style: Finding your ‘season’