2 injured, early morning grease fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people were rushed to KU Med early Tuesday morning after a kitchen fire quickly got out of control.

It happened in their home at 143rd and Pflumm in Olathe, Kansas.

Firefighters said the 27-year-old man and woman are suffering minor burns after a grease fire ignited the blaze just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters estimate at least $10.000 worth of damage to the property. The fire was contained in about an hour and no other homes were jeopardized.

