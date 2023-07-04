2 injured, early morning grease fire in Olathe
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people were rushed to KU Med early Tuesday morning after a kitchen fire quickly got out of control.
It happened in their home at 143rd and Pflumm in Olathe, Kansas.
Firefighters said the 27-year-old man and woman are suffering minor burns after a grease fire ignited the blaze just before 6 a.m.
Firefighters estimate at least $10.000 worth of damage to the property. The fire was contained in about an hour and no other homes were jeopardized.
