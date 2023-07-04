Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.(Gray News, file image)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details indicated the accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. The explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police identify 26-year-old man fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in KCMO
The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
4 injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses...
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, ‘I don’t bat for that team’
Generic.
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
Mass shootings mar Fourth of July weekend
This Taylor Swift portrait mowed into a rural Missouri wheat field took about 12 hours to...
It’s me, hi, I’m the wheat field: Taylor Swift portrait mowed into rural Missouri crop art
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest