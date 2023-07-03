University of Kansas Health System treating fireworks injuries to 20 people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System says they’ve already had to treat several people for fireworks injuries.

As of 3 p.m. on July 4, they had treated upwards of 20 people at their burn center.

12 of them were admitted to the hospital.

15 of them are men and five are women. They are all between the ages of 15 and 44 years old.

The most common reason for their hospital visit was a hand injury caused by a sparkler, mortar and roman candle.

The University of Kansas Health System will provide daily updates up to Wednesday, July 5.

