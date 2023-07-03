University of Kansas Health System already treating fireworks injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System says they’ve already had to treat several people for fireworks injuries.

As of 3 p.m. on July 3, they had treated seven people at their burn center.

Six of them were admitted to the hospital.

Five of them are men and two are women. They are all between the ages of 15 and 35 years old.

The most common reason for their hospital visit was a hand injury caused by either a sprinkler or mortar.

The University of Kansas Health System will provide daily updates on Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, as well.

